All over the Wild Area and across the Bridges in the Galar Region, you will find sparkling spots on the ground. These Hidden Items are randomly generated items you can collect each day (and in some cases, multiple times a day.) While some items are fairly common and can be found everywhere, there are rarer items and some which are specific to different regions. Fortunately, we know where the best Hidden Items are likely to show up!

While some items you will find in Pokémon Sword and Shield are set in stone, such as TMs, Hidden Items are random and regenerate often. Each area of the Galar region has a different set of potential items that can spawn there, in many cases multiple times a day. These Hidden Items appear as sparkling spots on the ground that you can interact with and show up mostly in the Wild Area, as well as on Bridges. While some items, such as Tiny Mushrooms, Pretty Feathers, and even Wishing Pieces can show up anywhere, if you're looking for certain items, there are places you can farm them. While many of the Hidden Items are Treasures you can sell for Poké Dollars, lots of them are useful things, such as ingredients for cooking, healing and restorative items, and even Poké Balls!

Items like Tiny Mushrooms, Pretty Feathers, and Stardust will show up in any area where Hidden Items can spawn. Extremely rare and valuable items, like Wishing Pieces (the item you can use to summon a Dynamax Pokémon to a Dynamax Den) can also show up anywhere, though they are extremely rare. Areas with water are more likely to spawn Pearls and Pungent Roots. While trees are more likely to spawn Fancy Apples and patches of flowers are more likely to spawn Jars of Honey. These items will show up in any area but each area has items that are more likely to spawn there:

The Rolling Fields spawns more Mushrooms and Poké Balls than anything else.

Dappled Grove is the place to go for Fancy Apples and Shed Shells.

The Watchtower Ruins often has Revives.

Lake Axewell, like most water, has plenty of Pungent Roots and Pearls, including Pearl Strings.

Axew's Eye has really great items like Rare Candies and Tart Apples (Sword) or Sweet Apples (Shield) for evolving Applin.

North Lake Miloch has Revival Herbs, Revives, and, of course, the water-specific Big Pearls and Pearl Strings.

South Lake Miloch is the only place that regularly spawns Prism Scales.

Giant's Seat is known to drop super valuable Max Revives.

The Mototstoke Riverbank has the usual, water-specific Pungent Roots, as well as Revival Herbs.

Bridge Field drops lots of Energy Roots and Revival Herbs.

The Stony Wilderness is a great place to find Stardust, Star Pieces, and Comet Shards.

The Dusty Bowl is the best place to find Fossilized Remains and Rare Bones, outside of paying the Digging Duo.

The Giant's Mirror spawns Balm Mushrooms and Comet Shards.

Giant's Cap is the best place to find Large Leeks for cooking.

The Lake of Outrage is great for farming evolution stones, such as Dusk Stones and Fire Stones.

Hammerlocke Hills spawns most of the restorative herbs.

The Bridges between towns have all sorts of Feathers.

Questions about Hidden Items?

