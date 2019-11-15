In the original Pokémon games, the amount of money you could earn on your journey was extremely limited, but so were the things you would spend large sums of Pokédollars on. With the countless items added to Pokémon Sword and Shield from TMs to Clothing to Evolution Stones, the need to earn a lot of money is real. Fortunately, with the introduction of the Wild Areas, your ability to earn Pokédollars is limited only by the amount of time you wish to spend. The real world may be full of "Get rich quick schemes" that never really work (and often involve jail time!) but in Pokémon Sword and Shield, there is a means to earn a lot of Pokédollars early on in the game, relatively fast and we're here to show you how!

To use this method, you will need to complete the first town in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Wedgehurst. Upon completing Wedgehurst, your Rival will lead you to the train to go to the next town. Unfortunately, that train gets stopped by the cutest delay ever, and you're forced to go on foot through the first Wild Area. This Wild Area is where you can spend a little time lining your pockets for the journey ahead.

Head into the Wild Area and take a good look around. Before long, you will undoubtedly spot a sparkling spot on the ground. Approach that spot and press X. Collect the randomly generated item. Repeat this process until you have a bag full of Treasures. These will be mostly Mushrooms and Honey but can include other items. Return to the nearest Poké Mart. In the case of the first Wild Area, this will be inside the Train Station. Approach the shop keeper and press X. Select I'm here to sell. Scroll to the Treasures section. This section contains items that exist only to be sold. Sell all of your Treasures. Rinse and repeat!

It's just that simple! Because of the nature of the Wild Areas in Pokémon Sword and Shield, new items are regenerated every time you return so you can do this as many times as you would like at any point in the game. Also, be sure to check out our other Pokémon Sword and Shield guides as our team dives into these games in the coming days!

