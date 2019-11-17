Pokémon has introduced a variety of unique evolution mechanics throughout the years, but the process required to evolve a Milcery in Pokémon Sword and Shield just might take the cake when it comes to convulution. Unlike many of its Poké-pals, this creamy creature needs much more than an evolution stone or simple experience gain. If you're an aspiring Pokémon Master on a mission to 'catch 'em all', here's what you need to know to catch and evolve a Milcery into an Alcremie.
Where to find Milcery
Milcery is one of the 94 new Generation 8 Pokémon and is available to catch in both Sword and Shield. However, if you're not sure where to look, this Pokémon can be very easy to miss. Thankfully, we know the best locations for tracking down this illusive critter.
The easiest and most consistent way to catch Milcery is at Route 4. You won't see this particular Pokémon stomping through the tall grass, but there is a chance to encounter one via the Exclamation Mark icons on this route. Slowly creeping your way towards these instances helps keep other wild Pokémon from charging at you.
There is also an opportunity to catch Milcery in the Wild Area. The liklihood of these encounters is far less consistent, however. During 'Heavy Fog' weather instances you have a 32% chance of finding higher level versions of this Pokémon at Bridge Field and Giant's Mirror.
How to evolve a Milcery into an Alcremie
Once you've captured your very own Cream Pokémon, there are some very specific steps required to complete the evolution process. You need to obtain a Sweet item, give the Sweet item to Milcery, and then perform the secret dance with Milcery in your party.
Where to obtain the Sweet items
There are a variety of 'Sweet' items that can be earned by participating in the Battle Cafe's daily challenges. Defeating the Battle Cafe Master will reward you with a random assortment of items once per day. This doesn't guarantee a Sweet item, so it may take a few attempts to get yourself one.
There are the three Battle Cafe locations throughout the Galar region, but the easiest and earliest one to get to is in Motostoke. The other two are in Hammerlocke and Wyndon.
Using the Sweet item and secret dance to evolve Milcery
After you've collected a Sweet item and given it to your Milcery from your Bag, (this works the same way as Berries or held items) you can peform the final and most important step of the evolution process: the secret dance.
To perform this rather over-the-top dance manuever, simply spin your left joystick rapidly for several rotations until you see your character begin to bust a move. After a few dramatic spins the animation will end with a flashy finale pose. If Milcery was in your party and holding a Sweet item while you performed this secret dance, the evolution will commence and you will have your very own Alcremie.
Any Questions?
Need some information on catching and evolving other Pokémon? Do you have an Alcremie and want to share? Feel free to ask away in the comments below!
