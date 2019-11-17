Pokémon has introduced a variety of unique evolution mechanics throughout the years, but the process required to evolve a Milcery in Pokémon Sword and Shield just might take the cake when it comes to convulution. Unlike many of its Poké-pals, this creamy creature needs much more than an evolution stone or simple experience gain. If you're an aspiring Pokémon Master on a mission to 'catch 'em all', here's what you need to know to catch and evolve a Milcery into an Alcremie. Where to find Milcery Milcery is one of the 94 new Generation 8 Pokémon and is available to catch in both Sword and Shield. However, if you're not sure where to look, this Pokémon can be very easy to miss. Thankfully, we know the best locations for tracking down this illusive critter.

The easiest and most consistent way to catch Milcery is at Route 4. You won't see this particular Pokémon stomping through the tall grass, but there is a chance to encounter one via the Exclamation Mark icons on this route. Slowly creeping your way towards these instances helps keep other wild Pokémon from charging at you.

There is also an opportunity to catch Milcery in the Wild Area. The liklihood of these encounters is far less consistent, however. During 'Heavy Fog' weather instances you have a 32% chance of finding higher level versions of this Pokémon at Bridge Field and Giant's Mirror. How to evolve a Milcery into an Alcremie Once you've captured your very own Cream Pokémon, there are some very specific steps required to complete the evolution process. You need to obtain a Sweet item, give the Sweet item to Milcery, and then perform the secret dance with Milcery in your party. Where to obtain the Sweet items There are a variety of 'Sweet' items that can be earned by participating in the Battle Cafe's daily challenges. Defeating the Battle Cafe Master will reward you with a random assortment of items once per day. This doesn't guarantee a Sweet item, so it may take a few attempts to get yourself one.