If you've been dying to get your hands on a Farfetch'd for the Galar region, you may have noticed it can be a little tricky to find one. What's more, evolving a Farfetch'd into the awesome sword-and-shield-wielding Sirfetch'd take a bit of knowledge and luck.
While you can only find a Galarian Farfetch'd in Pokémon Sword, you can always get the Pokémon via trade in Pokémon Shield as well. Here's where you can find a Galarian Farfetch'd and how to evolve it into a Sirfetch'd!
Where to find a Galarian Farfetch'd in Pokémon Sword
The Galar version of Farfetch'd will only pop up in two places in the wild in Pokémon Sword and the spawn rates are pretty low, so if you want to catch one, you'll likely need to search for a while to get the chance to catch one.
The easiest place to get one is on Route 5, which is the road that leads out of Turffield (pictured below on the left), and I had the most success finding Farfetch'd in the patches of grass by the pond (pictured below to the right). You should be able to find a Galarian Farfetch'd anywhere n Route 5; however, remember that the spawn rate is pretty low. The good news is if one does spawn, you'll always see it walking around the map, it won't spawn as a random encounter.
This isn't the only place you can find a Farfetch'd in Galar, you can also find one in the Giant's Mirror area inside the Wild Area (pictured below); however, Pokémon found there will be a pretty high level, so you likely won't be able to catch one in the Giant's Mirror for quite some time.
How to evolve a Galarian Farfetch'd into a Sirfetch'd in Pokémon Sword and Shield
Unlike other Pokémon that need to reach a certain level, use an item, or be traded to evolve, the Galar region Farfetch'd is a Fighting-type Pokémon that prides itself on its battle skills. The only way a Farfetch'd will evolve to a Sirfetch'd is if Farfetch'd lands three critical hits in one battle.
After doing so, you'll get the prompted that your Farfetch'd is evolving and be a proud owner of a Sirfetch'd.
A couple of tips
Landing three critical hits in one battle can be a little tricky, and while there's no foold proof way to do it, here's a couple of quick tips you can use to give yourself a better chance.
Battle a trainer with multiple Pokémon
The chances of you being able to get three critical hits against a random Pokémon in the wild are pretty slim. Battle a trainer with multiple Pokémon and keep attacking with Farfetch'd to give yourself the best shot.
Teach Farfetch'd Focus Energy using TR13
Focus Energy is a move you can teach certain Pokémon, which increases the likelihood of landing critical hits. The good news is you can grab TR13, which contains Focus Energy, pretty early on.
If you talk to the guy who runs the record store in Motostoke (pictured below), he will give you TR 13 for free!
Just remember that a TR can only be used once, so if you do use it to teach Focus Energy to your Farfetch'd, you won't be able to teach it to another Pokémon.
Any Questions?
Anything else you want to know about catch Farfetch'd and getting a Sirfetch'd on your team? Let us know in the comments below.
Three former Apple chip executives are taking on AMD and Intel
Three former Apple executives who worked in Cupertino's chip department have set up a brand new company to take on Intel and AMD.
Texas Dad reveals how Apple Watch changed his autistic son's life
A Texas Dad has revealed how Apple Watch has changed the life of his son with autism after he discovered the Noise app on the device.
TikTok is testing in-app monetization with 'Link in Bio' and in-video URLs
A report suggests that TikTok is beginning to experiment with ways to monetize its platform, which has over a billion users.
Turn your Nintendo Switch into the ultimate console with a microSD card
With only 32GB on board, you’re going to need to make the most of the Switch’s expandable storage with a microSD card. Here’s our top picks to keep you gaming strong.