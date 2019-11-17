If you've been dying to get your hands on a Farfetch'd for the Galar region, you may have noticed it can be a little tricky to find one. What's more, evolving a Farfetch'd into the awesome sword-and-shield-wielding Sirfetch'd take a bit of knowledge and luck. While you can only find a Galarian Farfetch'd in Pokémon Sword, you can always get the Pokémon via trade in Pokémon Shield as well. Here's where you can find a Galarian Farfetch'd and how to evolve it into a Sirfetch'd! Where to find a Galarian Farfetch'd in Pokémon Sword The Galar version of Farfetch'd will only pop up in two places in the wild in Pokémon Sword and the spawn rates are pretty low, so if you want to catch one, you'll likely need to search for a while to get the chance to catch one. The easiest place to get one is on Route 5, which is the road that leads out of Turffield (pictured below on the left), and I had the most success finding Farfetch'd in the patches of grass by the pond (pictured below to the right). You should be able to find a Galarian Farfetch'd anywhere n Route 5; however, remember that the spawn rate is pretty low. The good news is if one does spawn, you'll always see it walking around the map, it won't spawn as a random encounter.

This isn't the only place you can find a Farfetch'd in Galar, you can also find one in the Giant's Mirror area inside the Wild Area (pictured below); however, Pokémon found there will be a pretty high level, so you likely won't be able to catch one in the Giant's Mirror for quite some time.

How to evolve a Galarian Farfetch'd into a Sirfetch'd in Pokémon Sword and Shield