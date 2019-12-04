Pokemon Sword and Shield MewSource: iMore/ Casian Holly

You got to catch them all in Pokémon in Sword and Shield, and what better way to do it than by adding Mew to your collection. That's right; this mysterious and evasive Pokémon can be yours. Follow these easy steps, and the very first Mythical Pokémon can join you on your adventures in the Galar region!

  1. Unlike Joy-Cons and other Switch controllers, the Poké Ball Plus can only be paired by connecting the provided USB cable from the Poké Ball Plus to the USB port on the side of the Switch Dock. Keep in mind; this must be a brand new Poké Ball Plus. If you have already used this Poké Ball Plus to claim Mew, you cannot claim another, even on a different game.

    Nintendo Switch Pairing ControllerSource: iMore/ Casian Holly

  2. Once paired, the Poké Ball Plus will light up and play a familiar Pokémon sound clip.
  3. Open Pokémon Sword or Shield.

  4. Press X to open the main menu.

    Pokemon Sword and Shield Main MenuSource: iMore/ Casian Holly

  5. Select Mystery Gift.

  6. Select Take a Stroll with Poké Ball Plus.

    Pokemon Sword and Shield Poké Ball PlusSource: iMore/ Casian Holly

  7. A message will pop up telling you that a Pokémon is in your Poké Ball Plus. Select Yes to accept it.

  8. The Switch will connect to the internet and transfer Mew into your Rotom PC.

    Pokemon Sword and Shield MewSource: iMore/ Casian Holly

  9. Add your brand new Mew to your party and enjoy!

    Pokemon Sword and Shield Mew Pokédex entrySource: iMore/ Casian Holly

And, just like that, you not only have a Pokéball to carry your Pokémon from Sword and Shield out into the real world, but you also have the very first Mythical Pokémon, Mew on your team!

