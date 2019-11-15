If no Pokémon is currently located at your nearest Den, you can summon one using a Wishing Piece. These items can be sold by Watt Traders in the Wild Area, costing 3,000 each. You can choose to throw a Wishing Piece into a Pokémon Den once you've approached one. You won't see what Pokémon will spawn in battle beforehand, but the type of Pokémon will depend on the current weather.

To join Max Raid Battles, you need to locate a Pokémon Den, which can be found in the Wild Area.

One of the highlight features of Pokémon Sword and Shield is Max Raid Battles, tasking a small group of four trainers to take on a Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokémon with the ability to catch it afterward (if successful). These Max Raid Battles require you to team up with friends or computer-controlled trainers, but it's easy to get started. Here's how to get involved.

Once the battle starts, things get a little crazy. Not only do you face a monstrous Pokémon in front of you, but three other trainers join you. The aim of this game is to knock out the Pokémon, but you, too, can utilize the power of Dynamax in battle. To keep things balanced, only one trainer can Dynamax a single Pokémon for three turns, so choose which trainer and Pokémon should do so carefully.

Each trainer gets a single turn as is the case in a normal Pokémon battle, though the enemy Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon has a few tricks up its sleeve (shields and multiple attacks per turn) to make your lives that little bit more difficult. And you need to be efficient here since the game will boot you out of the Max Raid Battle if you do not knock out the Pokémon before your turn limit is reached. An efficient yet effective strategy is key.

Once you've won the fight, you'll have the opportunity to catch the Pokémon!

Some helpful Max Raid Battle tips

Struggling to be successful in Max Raid Battles? See if these tips will turn the tide of battle in your favor:

Try and match your strongest Pokémon type to available Max Raid Battles. Have a strong fire-based team? Go with a grass-type raid over a water-type one.

Max Raid Battles become vastly more difficult as you move up the skill level system. Start low to get the hang of them before attempting more difficult battles.

Using items in Max Raid Battles will cost you a turn as they would in any battle. Remember: you have a set amount of turns between you to win.

Let the trainer with the strongest Pokémon and best effective moves to Dynamax.

Even if you don't catch the Pokémon at the end of a Max Raid Battle, you'll still receive rewards.

Top equipment picks

Gen 8 is here, and it's time to explore the Galar region for all the new Pokémon! To do that, you need your passport on the Nintendo Switch. Choose offense or defense and head into the fray.