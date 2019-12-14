Ever since the first Pokémon journey in Pokémon Red and Blue, getting your first bike has been a milestone of most any Pokémon game. Usually, it is a means to travel quickly, as well as hatch Eggs faster but in Pokémon Sword and Shield, it's also a means to earn a lot of Watts fast while challenging yourself and getting to know the Wild Area better. What is the Rotom Rally?

The Rotom Rally is a series of racecourses set up in the Wild Area in Pokémon Sword and Shield. There are seven different points which you can select to race to and from on your Rotom Bike to earn Watts. Once selected, your course will be outlined on the map and you will have a time limit in which to complete it. Along the way, there will be small white balloons that give you a speed boost, large red balloons which add 15 seconds to your clock, and wild Pokémon that will cause you to spin out. Even if you run out of time, you will still get a reward but the better you perform, the more Watts you will earn. Rotom Rallyists

There are seven Rotom Rallyists spread around the Wild Area. If you talk to any two of them, the Rotom Rally becomes available. If you speak to all of them, every Rotom Rally Circuit will be available, but keep in mind, some of them are in much more challenging parts of the Wild Area. Early in the game, you'll be able to easily handle the Meetup Spot and Dappled Grove but as you level up your Pokémon and earn more badges, you'll be able to handle all seven. The Rallyists can be found: Meetup Spot

Dappled Grove

East Lake Axewell

Giant's Seat

Bridge Field

Giant's Cap

Hammerlocke Hills In addition to hosting the races, the Rallyists also sell special Poké Balls, TRs, and even Wishing Pieces, the item you can use to summon a Dynamax Pokémon to an empty Dynamax Den. They can upgrade your Rotom Bike and give your Rotom Bike a make-over to match the first Pokémon in your party. Upgrades to the Rotom Bike

For a total of 9,000 Watts, any of the Rotom Rallyists will improve your Rotom Bike. This improvement will help your turbo boost charge up even faster. These upgrades are split into three different speed boosts, the first costing 1,000 Watts, the second 3,000 Watts, and the third 5,000 Watts. While that might seem like an awful lot to pay out, keep in mind that the faster you complete the Rotom Rally Circuits, the better your rewards. Tips for racing