As with most multiplayer games, Pokémon UNITE continues to get updates to ensure stability. The official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account announced the Ver. 1.4.1.2. update.

Attention Trainers! #PokemonUNITE has received the following adjustments:



- Lucario: Close Combat - No longer triggers multiple healing effects when hitting multiple Pokémon

- Garchomp: Dig - Status increases have been reduced

Here are the changes made:

Dragonite

Basic Attack

Range decreased.

Hyper Beam

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Extreme Speed

Range increased.

Cooldown reduced.

Bug Fixes.

Unite Move: Draco Impact

Increased the amount by which the Unite Move gauge decreases

Tsareena

Basic Attack

Basic attack speed increased.

Triple Axel

Effects on the user weakened.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Stomp

HP restoration increased.

Grassy Glide

Removed the effect that reduced an opponent's speed when they were hit with the move.

Cooldown lengthened.

Talonflame

Fly

When this move hits a Pokémon on the opposing team, the cooldown will be reduced.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Cooldown lengthened.

Aerial Ace

When this move hits, Talonflame will regain some HP. Additionally, if the opponent is knocked out after using Brave Bird through Aerial Ace, Aerial Ace's cooldown will immediately jump to zero.

Controls adjusted.

Lucario

Meteor Mash

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon weakened.

Extreme Speed

HP restoration decreased.

Close Combat

Move Upgrade

Power-Up Punch

Fixed an issue where Meteor Mash wouldn't hit an opponent if used directly after using Power-Up Punch.

Charizard

Basic Attack

This move's movement speed decrease has been weakened.

Flamethrower

This move can now be used while moving.

Fire Blast

This move can now be used while moving.

Unite Move: Seismic Slam

Range increased.

Decidueye

After level 7, the amount of HP regained when using a Basic Attack has been increased.

Spirit Shackle

Increased the maximum number of uses that can be kept in reserve for this move to 3.

Fixed an issue where the next Spirit Shackle's damage was powered up regardless of whether it was charged when player canceled the Spirit Shackle's charge.

Razor Leaf

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Leaf Storm

Area of effect increased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Controls adjusted.

Unite Move: Nock Nock

Controls adjusted.

Machamp

After level 7, the amount of HP regained when using a Basic Attack has been increased.

Karate Chop

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Dynamic Punch

Range increased.

Submission

It will trigger the damage and move effects even if the opponent Pokemon isn't hindered.

Gengar

Hex

Level at which move is learned changed to 5.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Dream Eater

Level at which move is learned changed to 5.

If the opponent is knocked out, this move's cooldown will be shorter.

Hex+

Level at which move is learned changed to 11.

Dream Eater+

Level at which move is learned changed to 11.

Sludge Bomb

Level at which move is learned changed to 7.

Shadow Ball

Level at which move is learned changed to 7.

Sludge Bomb+

Level at which move is learned changed to 13.

Shadow Ball+

Level at which move is learned changed to 13.

Zeraora

Volt Absorb

Fixed an issue where after Zeraora was knocked out and respawned, Volt Absorb's effect was still active.

Wild Charge

Fixed an issue where the increase in the number of Spark attacks was canceled by Full Heal.

Garchomp

Dig

Changed to Has the user burrow underground and move quickly in the designated direction, jumping out when it comes in contact with an opposing Pokémon or when it has traveled the maximum distance. This jump deals damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect and throws them. Using this move increases the user's Defense and Sp. Def for a short time.

Dig+

Changed to Upgrade: Increases the length of time opposing Pokémon are thrown when the user jumps out from underground.

Earthquake

Changed to Has the user jump high into the air and crash forcefully to the ground, dealing damage over time to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect and decreasing their movement speed for a short time.

Earthquake+

Changed to Upgrade: For a short time, further decreases the movement speed of opposing Pokémon that are in the move's area of effect and especially close to the user.

Dragon Rush

Changed to Has the user back up to create distance before diving to attack in the designated direction, shoving opposing Pokémon. The user can use Dragon Claw while creating distance at the beginning of this move to create a combo attack, which strengthens Dragon Claw's effect that decreases the opposing Pokémon's movement speed. This move reduces the damage the user receives while using it.

Dragon Rush+

Changed to Upgrade: The user becomes immune to hindrances while using this move.

Dragon Claw

Changed to Has the user attack twice in front of itself using its claws. The first attack deals damage to opposing Pokémon and then throws them. The second deals increased damage and decreases the movement speed of the opposing Pokémon for a short time.

X Attack

Changed to Increases the Pokémon's Attack, Sp. Atk, and basic attack speed for a short time.

Slow Smoke

Changed to Creates a cloud of smoke that greatly decreases the movement speed and basic attack speed of opposing Pokémon for a short time.

Effect strengthened.

Effect duration lengthened.

Fluffy Tail