What you need to know
- Pokémon UNITE is the first MOBA game within the Pokémon franchise.
- The game continues to receive updates to balance the game.
- Moves and items have been tweaked in the 1.4.1.2 update.
As with most multiplayer games, Pokémon UNITE continues to get updates to ensure stability. The official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account announced the Ver. 1.4.1.2. update.
Here are the changes made:
Dragonite
Basic Attack
- Range decreased.
Hyper Beam
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Extreme Speed
- Range increased.
- Cooldown reduced.
- Bug Fixes.
Unite Move: Draco Impact
- Increased the amount by which the Unite Move gauge decreases
Tsareena
Basic Attack
- Basic attack speed increased.
Triple Axel
- Effects on the user weakened.
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Stomp
- HP restoration increased.
Grassy Glide
- Removed the effect that reduced an opponent's speed when they were hit with the move.
- Cooldown lengthened.
Talonflame
Fly
- When this move hits a Pokémon on the opposing team, the cooldown will be reduced.
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Cooldown lengthened.
Aerial Ace
- When this move hits, Talonflame will regain some HP. Additionally, if the opponent is knocked out after using Brave Bird through Aerial Ace, Aerial Ace's cooldown will immediately jump to zero.
- Controls adjusted.
Lucario
Meteor Mash
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon weakened.
Extreme Speed
- HP restoration decreased.
Close Combat
- Move Upgrade
Power-Up Punch
- Fixed an issue where Meteor Mash wouldn't hit an opponent if used directly after using Power-Up Punch.
Charizard
Basic Attack
- This move's movement speed decrease has been weakened.
Flamethrower
- This move can now be used while moving.
Fire Blast
- This move can now be used while moving.
Unite Move: Seismic Slam
- Range increased.
Decidueye
After level 7, the amount of HP regained when using a Basic Attack has been increased.
Spirit Shackle
- Increased the maximum number of uses that can be kept in reserve for this move to 3.
- Fixed an issue where the next Spirit Shackle's damage was powered up regardless of whether it was charged when player canceled the Spirit Shackle's charge.
Razor Leaf
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Leaf Storm
- Area of effect increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- Controls adjusted.
Unite Move: Nock Nock
- Controls adjusted.
Machamp
After level 7, the amount of HP regained when using a Basic Attack has been increased.
Karate Chop
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Dynamic Punch
- Range increased.
Submission
- It will trigger the damage and move effects even if the opponent Pokemon isn't hindered.
Gengar
Hex
- Level at which move is learned changed to 5.
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Dream Eater
- Level at which move is learned changed to 5.
- If the opponent is knocked out, this move's cooldown will be shorter.
Hex+
- Level at which move is learned changed to 11.
Dream Eater+
- Level at which move is learned changed to 11.
Sludge Bomb
- Level at which move is learned changed to 7.
Shadow Ball
- Level at which move is learned changed to 7.
Sludge Bomb+
- Level at which move is learned changed to 13.
Shadow Ball+
- Level at which move is learned changed to 13.
Zeraora
Volt Absorb
- Fixed an issue where after Zeraora was knocked out and respawned, Volt Absorb's effect was still active.
Wild Charge
- Fixed an issue where the increase in the number of Spark attacks was canceled by Full Heal.
Garchomp
Dig
- Changed to Has the user burrow underground and move quickly in the designated direction, jumping out when it comes in contact with an opposing Pokémon or when it has traveled the maximum distance. This jump deals damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect and throws them. Using this move increases the user's Defense and Sp. Def for a short time.
Dig+
- Changed to Upgrade: Increases the length of time opposing Pokémon are thrown when the user jumps out from underground.
Earthquake
- Changed to Has the user jump high into the air and crash forcefully to the ground, dealing damage over time to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect and decreasing their movement speed for a short time.
Earthquake+
- Changed to Upgrade: For a short time, further decreases the movement speed of opposing Pokémon that are in the move's area of effect and especially close to the user.
Dragon Rush
- Changed to Has the user back up to create distance before diving to attack in the designated direction, shoving opposing Pokémon. The user can use Dragon Claw while creating distance at the beginning of this move to create a combo attack, which strengthens Dragon Claw's effect that decreases the opposing Pokémon's movement speed. This move reduces the damage the user receives while using it.
Dragon Rush+
- Changed to Upgrade: The user becomes immune to hindrances while using this move.
Dragon Claw
- Changed to Has the user attack twice in front of itself using its claws. The first attack deals damage to opposing Pokémon and then throws them. The second deals increased damage and decreases the movement speed of the opposing Pokémon for a short time.
X Attack
- Changed to Increases the Pokémon's Attack, Sp. Atk, and basic attack speed for a short time.
Slow Smoke
- Changed to Creates a cloud of smoke that greatly decreases the movement speed and basic attack speed of opposing Pokémon for a short time.
- Effect strengthened.
- Effect duration lengthened.
Fluffy Tail
- Fixed an issue that it could be used for other than wild Pokemon.
