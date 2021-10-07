It took a few months after the initial Nintendo Switch release, but Pokémon Unite has finally come to iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. This is a highly competitive game, so it makes sense that you'd want to give yourself an edge. Generally speaking, the best iPhone game controller usually gives you better, well, control and can make playing for long stretches easier on mobile. That's why it's so upsetting that the game currently does not offer controller support.

Can you use a controller in Pokémon Unite on iPhone and iPad?

As ridiculous as it sounds, Pokémon Unite on mobile did not launch with controller support for either the iOS or Android versions. This seems somewhat silly considering how well the game did when it initially launched only on Nintendo Switch and how well it continues to do with added iOS and Android players.

Will Pokémon Unite get controller support on iOS?