It took a few months after the initial Nintendo Switch release, but Pokémon Unite has finally come to iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. This is a highly competitive game, so it makes sense that you'd want to give yourself an edge. Generally speaking, the best iPhone game controller usually gives you better, well, control and can make playing for long stretches easier on mobile. That's why it's so upsetting that the game currently does not offer controller support.
Can you use a controller in Pokémon Unite on iPhone and iPad?
As ridiculous as it sounds, Pokémon Unite on mobile did not launch with controller support for either the iOS or Android versions. This seems somewhat silly considering how well the game did when it initially launched only on Nintendo Switch and how well it continues to do with added iOS and Android players.
Will Pokémon Unite get controller support on iOS?
Obviously, this is something many players have been requesting and talking about online. However, neither The Pokémon Company nor TiMi Studio Group have stated whether or not controller support is coming to the game's mobile versions. So we'll have to wait and see if they make an announcement in the near future.
With how successful Pokémon Unite has been, we wouldn't be surprised to see controller support coming in the near future. However, if we've learned anything, it's that popular mobile games don't always work with controllers, like with how the ridiculously lucrative Genshin Impact still doesn't have controller support.
Is Pokémon Unite better on Nintendo Switch or phone?
As it currently stands, Nintendo Switch players have the edge over mobile players since they do have those built-in controllers. The game essentially operates the same way otherwise, but Switch owners don't have to worry about their fingers smudging up the screen or getting in the way of the action. Additionally, controllers do allow Switch players to more easily access their different attacks.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
