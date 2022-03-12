At its 'Peek Performance' event earlier this week, Apple announced its first-ever live sports deal for Apple TV+, Friday Night Baseball. Apple is going to show two live games every Friday, complete with their own pre- and post-game shows, on-demand content, and 24/7 linear programming with highlights, throwback games, and more.

This is a big break from the usual slate of Apple TV+ shows and movies that the company has added to its platform thus far, but will it be enough to draw new subscribers to the burgeoning streaming platform?

That's where you come in. We have not one but two polls you can take part in this week as we probe potential baseball fans about their interest in Apple TV+, and existing Apple TV+ fans about their interest in baseball.

Free agents

If you don't currently subscribe to Apple TV+ (if you do skip ahead), and you consider yourself to be a baseball fan, take this poll to let us know if you're planning to join Apple TV+ to watch MLB.

Would you join Apple TV+ for Major League Baseball?

Home run?

If you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber, we'd like to know how you feel about MLB coming to Apple TV+. Are you excited? Optimistic? Or not really bothered? Take the poll below to tell us what you think!

Are you going to watch MLB on Apple TV+?

When does baseball start on Apple TV+?

With a new collective bargaining agreement reached between players and the league, baseball is back on April 7, with the first games airing on Apple TV+ on April 8. MLB on Apple TV+ will be available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.