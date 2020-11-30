Grab this Cyber Monday deal on a Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer and be prepared for any camping adventure—or emergency. The 240-watt lithium battery can charge up all of your smartphones and other devices many times over. It can even power up small appliances. Right now, it's $100 off for Amazon Prime members.

Get clean, quiet, eco-friendly power. The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is equipped with a 240 watt-hour (16.8Ah, 14.4V) lithium-ion battery pack. It doesn't use fuel or gasoline, so there are no fumes and no noisy clanging. Portable power station specially designed for charging laptops, mini-cooler, drone, small heater, light, and other outdoor electronics. The Jackery Explorer 240 has one AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), two USB-A ports, and one DC carport. The pure sine wave inverter protects your sensitive devices. The solid handle is easy to carry wherever you go.

Your purchase includes the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station (240Wh Portable Power Station), an AC adapter, a car charger cable, and the user guide. Charge up your Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 via wall outlet, car charger, a generator, or solar panels. Jackery's solar panels are sold separately.

I own both a Jackery Portable Power Station and solar panels, and they work great. Just be aware that it won't power larger, more power-hungry appliances like a microwave or blender. The solar panels work great, as long as you have a sunny day. A cloudy day won't work.