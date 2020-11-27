With all the tech we've got to keep powered up these days, it's well worth having a charger for every situation. Whether you need a charge for your desk or nightstand, or a phone mount that lets you keep your phone juiced on the move, Black Friday is the perfect time to get yourself kitted out.

Fortunately, iOttie has got you covered with its various charging accessory deals over at Amazon. It is taking as much as 35% off its car mounts and Qi chargers there for a limited time.

Charge up iOttie Car Mounts and Chargers Wherever you want to mount your phone in your car, this sale has something for you. Some even offer integrated wireless chargers and all can be operated with just one hand. There are also chargers for your desk or nightstand on sale. Up to 32% off See at Amazon

The most affordable items in the sale are the phone mounts that let you secure your phone while driving in the right position so you can continue to use GPS navigation. These models don't have a charger built-in but they allow you to have your phone in a usable spot while you plug it into a cable and they start at just $17.

If you want to have your phone mount wirelessly charge your phone while it's in place, then iOttie's magnet-based iTap 2 will do that for you from $40 or the cradle-type iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 car charger may work better for you if you don't want to add a magnet to the back of your phone.

For your home charging needs, check out the new iOttie iON Wireless Duo which is available at a 20% discount in a few different colorways. Now at $40, it earns its "duo" moniker from its combination of a wireless charging stand with a wireless charging pad making it the perfect addition to a nightstand where you need to power up your iPhone and AirPods overnight. Being Qi-certified, it also works with other wireless charging devices at up to 10W.

These deals are only available for a limited time, so be sure to get your orders in before prices rise again.