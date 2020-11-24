If you were hoping to use Black Friday sales to save on your next iPad or MacBook purchase, you've got an early opportunity to make that happen with this one-day sale on Apple gear at Woot.

Prices start as low as $100 for the iPad models and MacBook models are discounted by as much as $650. Some devices are refurbished to look and work like new and come with a 1-year or 90-day warranty, with others being offered in "scratch & dent" condition, so be sure to check the listings carefully so you know what you're getting.

The sale features some of the most recent iPad models. Though the 2018 iPad Pro has already sold out, you can use the sale to snag a 6th-gen iPad from 2018 or 10.5-inch iPad Air from 2019 at a discount. There are older models, too, though those might not represent the best value going into 2021 despite their prices starting at just $100.

On the Mac side of things, you're looking at a variety of MacBook Pro models from 2019. The 13-inch model starts at just $1,119.99 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. You can double the storage for just $140 extra. Both are refurbished to look and work like new and come with a 1-year warranty.

If you want a larger display, you can snag a 15-inch or even the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the sale. That most-recent machine is available for $2,149.99 refurbished with a 1-year warranty. It's powered by an Intel Core i9 processor as well as 16GB RAM and either a 1TB SSD. This configuration retails for about $650 more brand new.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.