Fans of action RPG titles will have a new one to try out on iPhone and iPad come April 7 when NEOCRAFT's Chronicle of Infinity lands in the App Store — and it can be pre-ordered now.

Those keen to make sure that they can play the game as soon as possible can now pre-register their interest and have the App Store automatically download it once it's available. Pocket Gamer reports that'll be on April 7, so only a few more days left to wait.

The title will see players work their way through stunning 3D worlds and "fend off the Obsidian Army's ongoing violent attack." They'll play as a Guardian who "responded to the call" of the Astral Alliance. What happens next will involve the typical action RPG game mechanics as well as a 150-player battle royale mode, dubbed Apex Guerilla.