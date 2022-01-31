Apple has today announced a new animated TV show for kids and families that will premiere on Friday, February 11.

Announced alongside the arrival of its first trailer, new Apple TV+ show Pretzel and the Puppies will star Mark Duplass and Nasim Pedrad as voice talent with the show itself based on the classic book from the creators of Curious George.

The show will run for an eight-episode first season and is a "story about the modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable Dachshund puppies, and mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery."