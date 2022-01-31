What you need to know
- Pretzel and the Puppies will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 11.
- The first season will run for eight episodes.
- Mark Duplass and more stars will voice the show.
Apple has today announced a new animated TV show for kids and families that will premiere on Friday, February 11.
Announced alongside the arrival of its first trailer, new Apple TV+ show Pretzel and the Puppies will star Mark Duplass and Nasim Pedrad as voice talent with the show itself based on the classic book from the creators of Curious George.
The show will run for an eight-episode first season and is a "story about the modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable Dachshund puppies, and mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery."
When your dad is the "world's longest dachshund," it puts a whole new twist on growing up! The eight episodes follow Pretzel (Duplass), Greta (Pedrad) and the puppies, in their hometown of Muttgomery. They are a modern and unique family who are always sniffing out ways to "make their bark," and make the world a better place for their four-legged friends and neighbors. Pretzel and Greta encourage their pups to try to solve their own problems, often reminding them to "Get those PAWS UP!" when they face a challenge.
If that looks like something you and your family will enjoy, you aren't the only ones!
If you want to enjoy Pretzel and the Puppies in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
