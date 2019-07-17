Amazon Prime Day continues to get bigger and longer with each year that passes, and Amazon has just announced that Prime Day 2019 was its biggest event ever. In fact, Prime Day 2019 was so large that it surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 combined, with more than 175 million items being purchased ranging from Amazon's own hardware to groceries and everything in between.

The top-selling worldwide deals include:

That of course comes at no surprise to anyone. In addition, some of the top-selling smart home products were the iRobot Roomba 690 robovac, MyQ smart garage opener, and Amazon Smart Plug. The big discounts on Ring and Blink devices led to twice as many sales this year than Amazon saw last year, and it was also the biggest sales days ever for things like the Echo Show 5, Fire 7 tablet, Kindle devices, and the Fire Edition TVs.

By region, there were some other popular products. This year people from 18 different countries took advantage of Prime Day savings, which doubles what Amazon saw last year. These include:

United States: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits

United Kingdom: Sony PlayStation Classic Console, Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush, and Shark Vacuum Cleaner

United Arab Emirates: Al Ain Bottled Water, Ariel Laundry Detergent, and Fine Towel Tissue Roll

Spain: yobola Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Philips Multigroom Series 7000 All-in-One Trimmer, and DoDot Diapers

Singapore: Meiji Fresh Milk, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Soft Drink, and Kleenex Clean Care Bath Tissue

Netherlands: Mama Bear Diapers, SanDisk 128 GB Memory Card, and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Light

Mexico: Nintendo Switch, HP Monitor 22w Borderless, and Nautica Travel Sport Eau de Toilette Spray

Luxembourg: JBL Charge 3 Stealth Edition Bluetooth Portable Boombox, Tefal Jamie Oliver Stainless Steel Pan, and iRobot Roomba 671

Japan: Happy Belly Water, Anker PowerCore 10,000 Mobile Battery, and Pampers Premium Protection Diapers

Italy: NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Barista Caffè Espresso, Dash 3-in-1 Detergent Pods, and AUKEY Powerbank Portable Charger

India: Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb Compatible with Amazon Alexa, boAt Rockerz Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphones, and Godrej Aer Pocket Bathroom Fragrance

Germany and Austria: JBL Bluetooth Speaker, Tefal Jamie Oliver Stainless Steel Pan, and OSRAM Smart+ Plug Zigbee Switchable Light Socket

France: iRobot Roomba 671, Lunii Story Telling Factory, and Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush

China: Dove Exfoliating Scrub, L'Oreal Rejuvenating Eye Cream, and Silk'n Permanent Hair Removal Device

Canada: PlayStation 4 Slim with Spiderman and Horizon Zero Dawn, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits

Belgium: OSRAM Smart+ Plug Zigbee Switchable Light Socket, SanDisk 128GB Memory Card, and Brita Water Filter

Australia: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Finish Powerball All-in-1 Max Dishwasher Tablets, and Huggies Ultra Dry Nappies

Unsurprisingly, Amazon's concert that was headlined by Taylor Swift was quite successful with millions of people who tuned in to stream it. Odds are we will see something similar, if not a bigger version of this again next year.

