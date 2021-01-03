As reported by The Sun, an upcoming mental health documentary created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey has stalled again despite taking more than two years to produce. The series, which will debut on Apple TV+, was originally anticipated for release in the fall of this year but is now expected to release later in 2021.

Insiders say Covid-19 restrictions, Harry's exit from the Royal Family and move to the US with Meghan, 39, have slowed down production. Filming schedules are believed to have been changed by the upheaval. The postponement was kept under wraps as "delays never look good".

A report from September says that the documentary will focus on "breaking down the stigma and shame surrounding mental illness."

The series will focus on breaking down the stigma and shame surrounding mental illness – showing examples of the "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places," as the Duke puts it. Alongside Oprah, he is co-creator and co-executive producer on the venture, which will launch on the new Apple TV+ streaming service next year.

Prince Harry, after sharing his own struggle with mental illness, partnered with Winfrey to create the series in order to "focus on prevention and positive outcomes."

It is a matter of great importance to the Duke that he gets this right – that the series is meticulously researched and based in fact and evidence, as well as being human and relatable, too. "When I did your podcast two years ago," he tells me, "the response made me realise what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently. If the viewers can relate to the pain and perhaps the experience, then it could save lives, as we will focus on prevention and positive outcomes."

The series is currently anticipated to premiere on Apple TV+ in the spring.