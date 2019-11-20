What you need to know The producers of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show say many of the initial poor reviews may have just been Apple haters.

Mimi Leder and Kerry Ehrin were speaking onstage at Recode's Code Media conference.

They also discussed how they'd been given more creative freedom than they'd ever had before.

The producers of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, Mimi Leder and Kerry Ehrin, have said that many of the show's initial poor reviews may have just been Apple haters who want it to fail. As reported by Vox, the pair were speaking at Recode's Code Media conference on the challenges and opportunities presented by Apple's new streaming service, Apple TV+. According to the report:

"When those reviews came in, I didn't know what show they were watching. And I just kind of thought they were nuts," said Leder, director and executive producer of the show, who is known for her previous work on shows like ER and The West Wing. "I just felt there were a lot of Apple haters and wanting Apple to fail."

Many of the early initial reviews (including our own) were quite poor, with the first three episodes receiving an initial Metacritic rating of just 57. It was so bad in fact, Apple actually decided to push out the remainder of the series to reviewers just four days after the embargo on the first three episodes was lifted, a move many suggested was damage control. Of course, as producers of the show, Leder and Ehrin are understandably quite fond of their own creation. However, right now, The Morning Show has an average audience score of 95%, which does seem to suggest that the overall feedback on the show is actually quite positive. Away from reviews, the pair spoke more about how daunting it was having the fate of Apple's latest project in their hands:

"There are certain weak moments where I'm like, 'How did I get responsible for this?'" said Ehren. "It's slightly intimidating. I try not to think about it too much."

One of the coolest revelations to come out of the interview was the fact that both said that Apple had given them more creative freedom than they'd ever had before. In conclusion, Leder said that people "love the show", and so do they, and that was all that mattered.