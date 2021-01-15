Time to upgrade! Get an iPhone 12 mini + Unlimited Data for $60/mo

Production has officially started for season two of 'Ted Lasso'

The hit series is coming back for season two soon.
Joe Wituschek

Ted Lasso Locker RoomSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Season two of Ted Lasso has officially started production.

Ted Lasso quickly became one of the breakout series on Apple TV+ last year, and everyone has been anticipating for them to get to work on the second season. Today, the Apple TV account on Twitter announced that production on the second season of the show has officially begun.

Time to start warming those biscuits. Production for @TedLasso Season 2 has officially begun!

The first season of the show quickly grew a cult following with its charming lead character and its genuine feel-good timing that all of us needed.

Last month, it was revealed that the entire series may end after the third season. Show creator Bill Lawrence, in a podcast interview, said that star and Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, had planned the show for three seasons.

"I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he's kind of mapping it out, it's a three-season show," Lawrence explained. "So...super-fans know that (The Mandalorian is) connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows that they get an end to this story in the third season."

It is currently unclear when the second season of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV+.

