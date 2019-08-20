What you need to know LG is reportedly ramping up production for a triple-lens camera system destined for the iPhone 11.

LG previously produced the dual-camera system for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple is expected to hold an iPhone 11 event on September 10.

The iPhone 11 is rumored to feature a triple-camera setup, and as such, one of Apple's manufacturing partners has reportedly quadrupled camera module production in anticipation of the new device. According to ET News, LG Innotek is ramping up production of the triple-lens camera system set to be used with the iPhone 11. ET News writes:

LG Innotek started the production of camera modules that will go into new iPhone. Apple is the bigger customer for LG Innotek, as it is responsible for a large percentage of LG Innotek's sales. According to the industry, LG Innotek's Optical Solution Business Department hired many short-term workers in the second quarter. According to its business report, the number of workers increased from 200 at the end of March to 880 at the end of June.

ET News goes on to say that LG's hiring spree is due to the iPhone 11's upcoming release. LG previously made the dual-camera modules for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhone models next month: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 is said to be the successor to the iPhone XR and the most affordable new option in Apple's lineup. Apple still hasn't said when it's next event will be, but a recent leak suggested the keynote will take place on September 10.