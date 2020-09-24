Get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard with Visible.

Prosser says leaked iPhone 12 10/13 announcement fits his timeline, too

You'll be able to pick one up from October 12.
Oliver Haslam

iPhone 12 Pro Navy Blue mockupSource: EverythingApplePro/Max Weinbach

What you need to know

  • A recent report suggested Apple will announce iPhone 12 on October 13.
  • Leaker Jon Prosser has weighed in to say that fits with his own timeline.
  • Apple will put its new iPhones up for pre-order on October 16.

A recent report suggested that Apple will announce its iPhone 12 lineup on October 13 and now semi-reliable leaker Jon Prosser says that date matches with his own knowledge of the timeline.

Prosser tweeted last month that Apple would launch the new iPhones week commencing October 12, leaving October 13 as the Tuesday of that week looking pretty likely.

If Prosser is indeed correct we can also take his other dates at face value. That means we'll be able to pre-order a new iPhone from October 16 with shipments arriving in the hands of buyers the following Friday, October 23.

All of this would fit Apple's normal schedule of putting pre-orders up the Friday after an announcement and shipping a week later. It would also mean that we still have a few weeks to wait before Apple announces anything, despite claims by UK carrier EE's CEO that iPhones are "days away".

Apple has no fewer than four new iPhone 12 models to share, with two of them being the more costly Pro variant. We're even rumored to be getting a new name this time around, with iPhone mini branding set to be used for the diminuitive 5.4-inch iPhone.

