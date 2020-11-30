Amazon's currently offering two incredible deals on Arlo security products as part of Cyber Monday. Save hundreds of dollars right now on these expensive items that have been designed for outdoor use.
Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera
Three cameras, six months of free premium service.
One of our favorite outdoor security camera systems, the Arlo Pro 3 wire-free includes lots of great features, including 2K resolution with HDR. Offering wireless freedom, great image quality, and extras like an integrated spotlight and siren make it one to consider. Each purchase includes three months of Arlo Smart, which includes rolling 30-day cloud recordings.
As we noted in our July review, "the Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security Camera System has all of the makings of a fantastic security solution that can meet almost anyone's needs. Top-notch build quality, completely wireless design, and high definition visuals, along with extras like an integrated spotlight and siren, put it at the top of the charts, at least on paper."
Normally $650, for Cyber Monday, it's $400.
Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera
With six months of battery life between recharges, the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera features a 180-degree diagonal view angle lens with 4K and HDR advanced image quality technology.
The camera system offers improved visuals over the previous version, weather resistance, integrated siren, spotlight, and color night vision. It requires an Arlo SmartHub for operation and works with Apple's HomeKit in addition to Alexa and the Google Assistant.
The spotlight camera is typically $600. It's on sale for Cyber Monday for $500.
We continue to uncover huge discounts on this Cyber Monday, including those for Apple products. As usual, these deals won't last long, with many ending when the day does.
