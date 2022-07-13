If you're on the hunt for home security, then Amazon Prime Day is a great place to upgrade your smart home. Here's a massive roundup of some great deals Amazon is currently hosting on Ring accessories, with savings of up to 50% on some devices.
Protect your home and your wallet
- : Ring Video Doorbell 4 | was $219 now $169 at Amazon
- : Stick up Cam Battery (White) 2PK bundle with Echo Show 5 | was $284 now $159 at Amazon
- : Ring Spotlight Cam Wired | was $199 now $139 at Amazon
- : Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus + Echo Show 5 | was $285 now $159 at Amazon
- : Ring Video doorbell 3 + Echo Dot | was $109 now $66 at Amazon
- : Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) | was $249 now $149 at Amazon
- : Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD | was $99 now $69 at Amazon
- : Ring Video Doorbell (Satin Nickel) bundle with Echo Show 5 | was $185 now $85 at Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell 4 | was $219 now $169 at Amazon
Get Ring's Video Doorbell 4 with 1080p HD quality, better battery life, dual-band Wi-Fi, and mobile compatibility so you can use your phone to answer your door and pick up motion alerts.{.end}
Stick up Cam Battery (White) 2PK bundle with Echo Show 5 | was $284 now $159 at Amazon
This deal gets you not one but two Stick Up Cams from Ring along with an Amazon Echo Show 5, the perfect home security starter kit. Both come with 1080p video, two-way talk, Wi-Fi, and great connectivity.
Ring Spotlight Cam Wired | was $199 now $139 at Amazon
The Ring Spotlight camera has HD security, built-in spotlights, two-way talk, and a siren alarm, as well as compatibility with Alexa.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus + Echo Show 5 | was $285 now $159 at Amazon
The Ring Floodlight camera comes with two intense LED floodlights and all the other perks of the spotlight version. This bundle also packs an Echo Show 5 for just $159.
Ring Video doorbell 3 + Echo Dot | was $109 now $66 at Amazon
Get Ring's Video Doorbell 3 with 1080p HD quality and an Amazon Echo Dot so you can interact with your doorbell and visitors.
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) | was $249 now $149 at Amazon
This 8-piece alarm kit includes a base station, alarm keypad, four contact sensors for your windows and doors, a motion detector, and one range extender for coverage.
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD | was $99 now $69 at Amazon
The Stick Up cam provides a live video feed of your home that can be viewed anytime. It works both indoors and outdoors and you can use an app or Alexa to talk to visitors or intruders through the camera.{.end}
Ring Video Doorbell (Satin Nickel) bundle with Echo Show 5 | was $185 now $85 at Amazon
Get one of Ring's Video Doorbells and an Echo Show 5 for just $85, complete with 1080p video.{.end}
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Emmy Awards: Apple TV+ scores record-breaking 52 nominations
Apple's catalog of streaming content has scooped a whopping 52 Emmy Award nominations for its hit shows Ted Lasso, Severance, Schmigadoon!, and more.
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Treat the kids to a special Echo Dot with an insane discount
The Echo Dot is already one of the coolest little smart speakers on the planet but you know what would make it even cooler? If you slapped a tiger's face on it. That's exactly what the kid-oriented Echo Dot is all about, and you can put one in your kids' room for just $24.99 right now — that's a 58% price drop.
Third-party Nintendo Switch docks that won't brick your console
Third-party docks have been known to break Nintendo Switch consoles. We've done the research and identified some trustworthy docks that are safe to use. See which one fits your needs.