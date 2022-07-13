Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 installed on a doorSource: Amazon

If you're on the hunt for home security, then Amazon Prime Day is a great place to upgrade your smart home. Here's a massive roundup of some great deals Amazon is currently hosting on Ring accessories, with savings of up to 50% on some devices.

Protect your home and your wallet

Ring Video Doorbell 4 | was $219 now $169 at Amazon

Get Ring's Video Doorbell 4 with 1080p HD quality, better battery life, dual-band Wi-Fi, and mobile compatibility so you can use your phone to answer your door and pick up motion alerts.{.end}

$169 at Amazon
Stick up Cam Battery (White) 2PK bundle with Echo Show 5 | was $284 now $159 at Amazon

This deal gets you not one but two Stick Up Cams from Ring along with an Amazon Echo Show 5, the perfect home security starter kit. Both come with 1080p video, two-way talk, Wi-Fi, and great connectivity.

$159 at Amazon
Ring Spotlight Cam Wired | was $199 now $139 at Amazon

The Ring Spotlight camera has HD security, built-in spotlights, two-way talk, and a siren alarm, as well as compatibility with Alexa.

$139 at Amazon
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus + Echo Show 5 | was $285 now $159 at Amazon

The Ring Floodlight camera comes with two intense LED floodlights and all the other perks of the spotlight version. This bundle also packs an Echo Show 5 for just $159.

$159 at Amazon
Ring Video doorbell 3 + Echo Dot | was $109 now $66 at Amazon

Get Ring's Video Doorbell 3 with 1080p HD quality and an Amazon Echo Dot so you can interact with your doorbell and visitors.

$66 at Amazon
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) | was $249 now $149 at Amazon

This 8-piece alarm kit includes a base station, alarm keypad, four contact sensors for your windows and doors, a motion detector, and one range extender for coverage.

$149 at Amazon
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD | was $99 now $69 at Amazon

The Stick Up cam provides a live video feed of your home that can be viewed anytime. It works both indoors and outdoors and you can use an app or Alexa to talk to visitors or intruders through the camera.{.end}

$69 at Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell (Satin Nickel) bundle with Echo Show 5 | was $185 now $85 at Amazon

Get one of Ring's Video Doorbells and an Echo Show 5 for just $85, complete with 1080p video.{.end}

$85 at Amazon

