If you recently picked up an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, you're going to want to make sure that glass chassis is well protected. You don't have to spend a fortune to do so, either. In fact, you can get the Mkeke iPhone 12/12 Pro clear case for just $1.79, down from its regular price of around $10. It gives your iPhone a defensive barrier between it and the world while allowing you to admire your phone's striking color.

Affordable protection Mkeke Clear TPU iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro Case If you've upgraded to the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro and want to safeguard it while letting its color shine, this clear TPU case is a no-brainer. It has all the cutouts and buttons you need with a bumper-style design. Use the below code and on-page coupon. $1.79 $9.99 $8 off See at Amazon With coupon: 758CYQ6N

An iPhone case is always a good investment. Apple keeps making stronger iPhones, but none of them will ever be damage-proof. But with the colorful variety of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, you may very well want something that protects your iPhone while letting you see the beautiful color that you selected.

Enter the clear case from Mkeke. This case is made from a combination of TPU and hard polycarbonate, for protection against sudden drops and increased scratch resistance. It's also a slim case, meaning that you won't add a lot of extra weight or bulk in applying this case to your iPhone and its clear design means your phone's color shines through.

This flexible TPU case compatible with Apple's 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices (not the yet-to-be-released 12 mini or 12 Pro Max) and features precise cutouts for the device's buttons, speakers, and ports. The case also doesn't interfere with the wireless charging capabilities of the iPhone 12 and is thin enough that it will still work with the MagSafe charger. Mkeke includes a one-year warranty with its purchase.

