What you need to know
- An Apple Music app has begun to appear when creating a new PS5 account.
- The app can't be used, suggesting Sony is still testing things out.
It would appear that Apple Music is coming to the PS5, although it isn't immediately obvious when. Some people have noticed that the app is offered to them when they create a new US-based PS5 account, but it can't actually be installed.
Initially posted to Reddit and spotted by Eurogamer, it appears that the app is only mentioned some times. Creating a new account did make the Apple Music app appear for Eurogamer, but only once — it couldn't be repeated.
To verify the image, I tried to get the Apple Music prompt on my main (UK) account without success - but then I created a new account with its region set to the US and did get the prompt. (However, I was then unable to reproduce it, leading me to believe Sony is currently testing the feature out before it is publicly deployed.)
Apple Music is already available on multiple platforms and it makes tons of sense that it would also come to PS5. While listening to music through a TV might not be the best experience in the world, it could be a real benefit to people who have speakers and whatnot configured for gaming.
You can already use Apple Music on Xbox consoles, of course. but you'll need to jump through some hoops. Similar hacks can be used on Playstations as well, but there's no doubt that a real, official app would be the best way to go.
Want to get the best out of Apple Music? These are the best wired headphones for listening to lossless audio!
Don't miss the Animal Crossing Direct on Friday
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Apple TV+ shares trailer for Kevin Durant's 'Swagger'
Apple TV+ has a new series coming that's based on the experiences of NBA star Kevin Durant. This new trailer gives us our first proper look at what we should expect.
Review: Satechi Quatro is a wireless power bank that charges everything
Satechi's Quatro Wireless Power Bank is all about the convenience factor, because you can even charge up your Apple Watch with it. But it costs a pretty penny.
Not sold on Philips Hue light strips? Try these awesome alternatives!
Philips Hue may offer one of the best smart lighting systems on the market, but its light strips have some worthwhile competitors. Here's a look at the best alternatives to Philips Hue light strips!