Brand new psychological thriller Losing Alice has today debuted on Apple TV+, with more episodes to follow weekly.

Apple announced the series in June of last year, from the press release:

"Losing Alice" is a thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist's mind. The series follows Alice (played by Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, "Losing Alice" is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.

Losing Alice premiered last year at 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival', and has previously aired on HOT in Israel.

Three of the series' eight episodes are now available, with episode four set to debut next Friday, January 29.

Losing Alice is the second piece of new content to hit TV+ over the last seven days. Last week, Servant season two debuted and is reportedly twice as popular as the first season. From that report: