What you need to know
- "Puppy Place" has debuted on Apple TV+.
- The new children's series tells the story of two siblings who foster puppies.
"Puppy Place" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new children's series, which is based on the best-selling books from Scholastic, tells the story of two siblings and the dogs that they help foster.
Based on the best-selling books from Scholastic, "Puppy Place" chronicles the adventures of dog-loving siblings, Charles and Lizzie Peterson, and the puppy pals they foster in search of forever homes.
Each of the eight live-action episodes tells the story of a puppy who finds his or her way to the Peterson family. Charles (Riley Looc) and Lizzie (Brooklynn MacKinzie), whose different approaches complement, inspire and occasionally confound one another, do whatever it takes to find a happy, loving home for each and every dog. Discovering what makes each puppy special offers a unique perspective that helps the pair overcome their own individual hurdles. Produced by Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky of Scholastic Entertainment, Andrew Green, Linda Mathious, Heather MacGillvray, Vincent Brown and Ari Posner.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series you can check it out below:
All the puppies you want. All the adventures your kids will love. Puppy Place premieres October 15, exclusively on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
"The Velvet Underground" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
