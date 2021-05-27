What you need to know
- Queen Elizabeth is said to have been "gobsmacked" at the content of a new Apple TV+ show featuring Prince Harry.
- The Queen signed off on the show in 2018 but didn't realize what it would turn into.
Prince Harry's The Me You Can't See Apple TV+ show sees him talk about his mental health and dealing with the Royal Family. But Queen Elizabeth seems to have signed off on a different show altogether.
According to a new report by UK outlet MailOnline, Queen Elizabeth originally gave the OK for Prince Harry to be involved in the show way back in 2018. But what she thought she was going to get isn't necessarily what was produced.
... royal insiders now claim that the way Harry pitched the show, The Me You Can't See, was 'clearly misleading' and that no-one in the senior royal circle would have agreed to what they now view as a 'personal attack on his father and the institution.'
Relations between Harry and the Royal Family are already rough, and things aren't getting any better thanks to the new Apple TV+ show The Me You Can't See.
A source close to the royal family claimed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles are 'absolutely gobsmacked' by Harry's revelations on his new show, and that trust with his increasingly estranged relatives 'is hanging by a thread'.
The Queen expected the show to talk about mental health, but not that of Harry himself. Instead, she reportedly expected it to focus on veterans. Instead, the show included Harry suggesting his father hadn't helped out when he needed him most.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for the series on mental health which Harry is co-producing, the former royal suggested his father, Prince Charles, had allowed his children to 'suffer' and accused the monarchy and the media of attempting to 'smear' his wife.
The Me You Can't See has proven a hit outside of Buckingham Palace, with the show drawing "a more than 40% increase in average weekend viewership in the UK."
All I want to know now is how everyone found the Apple TV remote when they sat down to watch this thing. Can I suggest someone checks out our best Apple TV deals so they can get the new one?
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sensor-shift camera stabilization said to be coming to all iPhone 13 models
Following a similar report in January, DigiTimes again says that sensor-shift camera stabilization is coming to all iPhone 13 models
Apple takes one-third of Q1 smartwatch market, says Counterpoint
New figures from Counterpoint indicate Apple took a 33% market share of the smartwatch market in Q1 of 2021 thanks to the Apple Watch SE and Series 6.
Halide developers find the M1 iPad Pro's hidden microscope
The developers behind camera app Halide have put the new M1 iPad Pro through its paces, finding an interesting superpower as they go.
Every Sonic game available on the Nintendo Switch
Sonic is celebrating his 30th anniversary, so why not join in on the fun and check out some of the Sonic titles available on the Nintendo Switch.