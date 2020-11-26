I'm a SodaStream convert. Ever since I picked mine up two years ago, there's not a day that goes by where I don't use it to make something. It's the easiest and cheapest way to make carbonated water — which I drink constantly — and you can even make tasty drinks with it by adding flavoring. I have been singing the praises of SodaStream to all my friends and family for years, and now I get to tell you that the SodaStream Fizzi is on sale for Black Friday for as low as $49.99. You can grab the SodaStream Fizzi deal in both black or white, so you can match your other kitchen appliances easily.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker | Save $35 at Amazon Comes with the sparkling water maker, a 60L CO2 cylinder, and a 1-liter reusable carbonating bottle. Let's you make healthy, flavorful sparkling water at home whenever you want. Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and bottles. $50 at Amazon

Save money, save the planet, and drink tasty bubbles

If you've ever struggled to drink enough water or you have a crippling addiction to pop, SodaStream can be a major help to you. It's so easy to make plain sparkling water with the SodaStream Fizzi that you'll wonder why you never bought one years ago.

The process is super simple. Load the CO2 cylinder into the SodaStream, fill the bottle provided with the machine with water up to the fill line marked on the side, latch the bottle into the SodaStream, and press the button at the top. You'll want to press the button for 1-2 seconds about 3-7 times, depending on how fizzy you want your water to be.