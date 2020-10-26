In this virtual roundtable, famed relationship therapist Esther Perel joins On the Rocks director Sofia Coppola and actress Rashida Jones to discuss some of the universal themes in the film. The trio dives into everything from the way our parents can affect our romantic expectations to the secret to maintaining desire in a long-term relationship, maintaining trust and desire in a long-term relationship, especially during lockdown.

Last Friday, On the Rocks, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, premiered on Apple TV+ . To celebrate the film's release, therapist Esther Perel sat down with director Sofia Coppola and star Rashida Jones in a virtual roundtable to talk about the themes in the film.

Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother and writer (Rashida Jones) teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father (Bill Murray) to tail her husband (Marlon Wayans) in a bittersweet comedy about relationships, written and directed by Sofia Coppola.

