What you need to know
- Rashida Jones and Sophia Coppola sat down with Ester Perel.
- The three joined together for a virtual roundtable discussion of "On the Rocks."
- The discussion focused on the different relationships we have in life and how they affect others.
Last Friday, On the Rocks, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, premiered on Apple TV+. To celebrate the film's release, therapist Esther Perel sat down with director Sofia Coppola and star Rashida Jones in a virtual roundtable to talk about the themes in the film.
In this virtual roundtable, famed relationship therapist Esther Perel joins On the Rocks director Sofia Coppola and actress Rashida Jones to discuss some of the universal themes in the film. The trio dives into everything from the way our parents can affect our romantic expectations to the secret to maintaining desire in a long-term relationship, maintaining trust and desire in a long-term relationship, especially during lockdown.
On the Rocks follows the story of a young mother who, after having doubts about her marriage, tails her husband with the help of her father.
Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother and writer (Rashida Jones) teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father (Bill Murray) to tail her husband (Marlon Wayans) in a bittersweet comedy about relationships, written and directed by Sofia Coppola.
You can watch On the Rocks on Apple TV+ now.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
