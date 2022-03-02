Apple CEO Tim Cook has sent an email to employees discussing the current Russian invasion of Ukraine and the steps the company is taking.

The email reiterated Apple's moves to stop selling products in Russia as well as confirming that the company will match donations at a ratio of 2:1.

Apple is donating to humanitarian relief efforts and providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis. We are also working with partners to assess what more we can do. I know that many of you are eager to find ways to support as well, and we want to help amplify the impact of your donations. Starting today, Apple will match your donations at a rate of 2:1 for eligible organizations, and we will make this retroactive for donations to those organizations since February 25. Please visit the Employee Giving Portal to learn more.

Cook went on to say that Apple is supporting its teams in Ukraine as well as Ukrainians who are working outside the country.

We are working to support our teams in Ukraine and across the region. In Ukraine, we have been in contact with every employee, assisting them and their families in any way we can. For our Ukrainian team members located outside of the country that may need support, please contact [email redacted]. And for any employee who needs any support, please visit the People site for available resources.

The full email can be read at The Verge and includes a mention of the removal of RT News and Sputnik News from international App Stores.

Ukraine continues to battle a Russian invasion that has already seen the aggressor sanctioned by countries around the world. Russia has been removed from various sporting events and Apple Pay support has already been ended for Russian banks.