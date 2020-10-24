Since Apple started offering regular and pro iPhone models, I have always chosen the largest handset available. This year, I almost went down a different path. And yet, in the end, I elected to buy the latest iPhone Max model once again. It's the fine print that convinced me. Almost choose iPhone 12 When Apple announced the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series earlier this month, one significant point stood out. The regular and Pro lineups are much more similar this year, both inside and out. For example, all four new iPhones, including an iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, feature a Super Retina XDR display. Last year's iPhone 11, by contrast, comes with a Liquid Retina HD display. Both lineups also come with an A14 Bionic chip, 5G compatibility, Dolby Vision HDR, a ceramic shield front, and other similar features. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday The iPhone 12 still doesn't include a telephoto camera, nor does it offer a LiDAR Scanner. Its frame is also made from aerospace-grade aluminum versus the surgical-grade stainless steel found on the iPhone 12 Pro. I also find the Pacific Blue finish on the iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 Pro Max a little bit more refined than the blue hue of the iPhone 12. Almost choose iPhone 12 Pro

No doubt, most iPhone buyers in the coming months will look past these differences and go with the less expensive iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12. And yet, after some thought, they were enough to change my mind and stick with a Pro model. It took some further research before I decided to go with the iPhone 12 Pro Max over the smaller iPhone 12 Pro. Leading up to Apple's iPhone event on October 13, I had already started to receive cases for all four new handsets. Don't get me wrong; display size is a big reason I have always selected an iPhone Max in recent years. And yet, it struck me after putting my 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max into a case for the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max just how little of a size difference there is between the two. This slight difference in screen size at the Max level is what almost convinced me to save some cash this year and select the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro instead. After all, previous Pro vs. Pro Max models were mostly the same on the inside. Leave it to Apple to mix things up in 2020. Reasons I choose the iPhone 12 Pro Max