You hear about crazy accidents on the road all the time nowadays, but sometimes it's not always so cut and dry as to who's at fault or not. That's when a dash cam comes in, especially if you end up caught in an accident of your own. But it's also fun to record your daily drives too, or you can even help others out with video evidence if they need it. Having a dash cam is all kinds of handy, and you can grab a Vantrue Dash Cam for cheap right now on Cyber Monday.

The N2 Pro features dual cameras to record what's in front of and inside the car. It also has Sony Night Vision, 24/7 parking monitoring, a 310-degree field of view, and the option to record at 1920x1080p at 60fps for both cameras, or 2560x1440p at 30fps for the front only.

The N1 Pro Mini dash cam is super small and compact, so you won't even notice it in the car. It records at 1920x1080p at 30fps with Super Night Vision and has 24/7 parking monitoring as well. Due to the smaller size, the field of view is only 160-degrees.

The Vantrue X4 UHD 4K Dash Cam records ultra HD 4K video at 3840x2160p at 30fps. It has a 3-inch LCD screen to view your footage and go through menus, and it has a 160-degree wide-angle field of view. It also has Night Vision and Wide Dynamic Range, 24/7 parking monitoring mode, time-lapse recording, looping mode, and more.

I've been using the Vantrue T2 Dash Cam in my car for the past year and a half, and I gave it a favorable review. Even after all this time, it's still kicking and a great dash cam in general, so I can attest to Vantrue's quality.

The T2 is easy to install and set up in your car, and honestly, the size is not too obstructive, even though it's not the smallest option they offer (that's the N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam, also on sale). I have it set up under my Prius C's rearview mirror, and I don't really notice it anymore. The camera attaches via a suction cup that locks, so it stays in place. You can also easily remove the camera itself without taking the mount off each time, since the camera slides in and locks into place on the mount.

The T2 starts up automatically each time I start up my car as long as it is plugged in. I use the regular USB cable with my car charger, as I had an issue with the OBD cable and my car battery (this could just be my car). You can see the recording on the screen, but after a few minutes, the screen goes off, but it's still recording.

I haven't needed to check a lot of video footage my camera has captured so far. Still, when I did pull some footage off from the microSD card (all the cameras on sale support up to 256GB max), the quality of the recording was HD, and you can easily read license plates if needed. The footage was smooth and high quality. Even at night, it's easy to get the plates if you need them, and the night vision works well because everything is crystal clear.

While my only experience so far with Vantrue is the T2 Dash Cam, the brand seems pretty good, and it's a great time to get a Vantrue dash cam since they are 35% off for Cyber Monday.