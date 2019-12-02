Cyber Monday is the best time of the year to pick up some of the year's best product releases at a discount. This SEGA Genesis Mini console was unveiled earlier this year, and thanks to Cyber Monday, you can score a major discount on it. Today it's down to just $49.99 at Amazon, saving you nearly 40% off its regular cost of $80.

Packed with 42 legendary games, this SEGA Genesis Mini is perfect for the old-school gamer who's fiending for a rush of nostalgia this holiday season. It comes with two wired controllers and all the cords you'll need to set it up at a new low price.

The SEGA Genesis Mini is perfect for the nostalgic, old-school gamer in your family. It's a miniaturized version of the original SEGA Genesis and packs in 42 awesome games from the past, including various Sonic the Hedgehog games, Castlevania, Earthworm Jim, Virtua Fighter, and of course, Tetris. You'll also receive two wired controllers with the console's purchase so you'll be ready for two-player right out of the box.

This SEGA Genesis Mini console also comes with all the cables you'll need to hook it up to your TV and power it on. You won't need to buy anything extra! You can see a full list of games and learn more about this new retro console in this Everything You Need To Know guide.

