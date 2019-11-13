Spotlight on Bluetooth

Bluetooth is ubiquitous. Almost every person carries a device with Bluetooth support and Bluetooth connected accessories that make our lives easier. Headphones, styluses, door locks, and even cooking gadgets. Rene and I have a few absolute must-haves for our Apple gadgets, plus a couple of fun Bluetooth connected accessories.

Perfect audio pairing: AirPods Pro

Big sound in a tiny box with active noise-cancellation and Siri support.

$249 at Apple

Writing in style: Apple Pencil

All current iPads support Apple Pencil and it makes drawing so much nicer.

From $99 at Apple

Tap, don't click: Magic Trackpad

This trackpad is hands-down the best point-and-clicker for Mac. It's like magic.

$129 at Apple

Classy Keyboard: Brydge Keyboard

Turn any tablet into a tiny computer with this incredibly efficient keyboard case.

From $99 from Brydge

Make everything Bluetooth: AirFly

Turn any device into a Bluetooth device with this diminutive Bluetooth transmitter.

$45 at Twelve South

Meat perfector: Meater

Be the star of your holiday dinner with perfectly cooked meat thanks to this wireless thermometer.

$69 at Amazon

Remote cooking: Anova Sous Vide

Bag boil your meats like a true professional chef with this precision sous vide. You can keep track of the cook right on your phone.

$149 at Amazon

Spotlight on Bluetooth

All 20 stories from our 2019 Spotlight on Bluetooth package, all in one place. Whether it's a spot of Bluetooth history, a bit of humor or wireless memery, or some thoughtful analysis on the future of the short-range tech, you'll find it right here, courtesy of the folks at iMore, Android Central, and Windows Central.

General Bluetooth

Apple and iOS

Windows

Android

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.