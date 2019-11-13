Bluetooth is ubiquitous. Almost every person carries a device with Bluetooth support and Bluetooth connected accessories that make our lives easier. Headphones, styluses, door locks, and even cooking gadgets. Rene and I have a few absolute must-haves for our Apple gadgets, plus a couple of fun Bluetooth connected accessories.
Perfect audio pairing: AirPods Pro
Big sound in a tiny box with active noise-cancellation and Siri support.
Writing in style: Apple Pencil
All current iPads support Apple Pencil and it makes drawing so much nicer.
Tap, don't click: Magic Trackpad
This trackpad is hands-down the best point-and-clicker for Mac. It's like magic.
Classy Keyboard: Brydge Keyboard
Turn any tablet into a tiny computer with this incredibly efficient keyboard case.
Make everything Bluetooth: AirFly
Turn any device into a Bluetooth device with this diminutive Bluetooth transmitter.
Meat perfector: Meater
Be the star of your holiday dinner with perfectly cooked meat thanks to this wireless thermometer.
Remote cooking: Anova Sous Vide
Bag boil your meats like a true professional chef with this precision sous vide. You can keep track of the cook right on your phone.
All 20 stories from our 2019 Spotlight on Bluetooth package, all in one place. Whether it's a spot of Bluetooth history, a bit of humor or wireless memery, or some thoughtful analysis on the future of the short-range tech, you'll find it right here, courtesy of the folks at iMore, Android Central, and Windows Central.
General Bluetooth
- Introduction to our 2019 Spotlight on Bluetooth
- Where did the Bluetooth name and logo come from?
- A history of all the major Bluetooth releases and updates
- Where Bluetooth is headed, and the challenges it must overcome to get there
- Bluetooth 5: Is it actually better, and do you need it?
- Why Bluetooth is so great (and so terrible): A story told via memes
- Why the Bluetooth in your car sucks (and always will)
- 12 weird Bluetooth gadgets the Mobile Nations team uses every day
Apple and iOS
- The secret to Apple's ecosystem
- How to solve common Bluetooth issues on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch and Mac
- Bluetooth vs AirPlay 2: Which is the superior wireless technology?
- iMore staff's favorite Bluetooth tech
Windows
- 5 major Bluetooth milestones at Microsoft
- How to master Bluetooth on Windows 10
- Why Xbox One (still) doesn't use Bluetooth
- Why wireless gaming mice still use RF receivers instead of Bluetooth
- Windows Central staff's favorite Bluetooth gadgets right now
Android
