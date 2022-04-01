A few more Macs are going the way of the dinosaur.

According to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, the company is adding two MacBook Air models and one MacBook Pro model to its list of obsolete products. All three have already been on Apple's vintage list for the last two years.

The three models will be reportedly added to the obsolete list on April 30, including the last remaining 11-inch Mac - the 11-inch MacBook Air. The others include a 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro from that year:

MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014)

Apple discontinued the 11-inch MacBook Air following its October 2016 event, where it introduced the first MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar. Apple continues to sell the 13-inch MacBook Air, which was last updated in November 2020 with the M1 chip, and display industry consultant Ross Young said a larger 15-inch MacBook Air is coming in 2023.

Once the models are officially on the obsolete list, they will no longer be able to receive hardware service from a repair center, meaning that customers can no longer get them repaired by Apple or one of its Authorized Service Providers. They can still get it repaired by a third party, but those repairs will no longer be backed by Apple.

Apple is expected to announce a redesign to the 13-inch MacBook Air at an event in the fall. The company is also rumored to be working on a 15-inch version of the MacBook Air that could see a debut in 2023.