Apple is thought to have a new external monitor in the works and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it "completed work on it months ago."

Reports of a new Apple display first cropped up last week. A new Apple Studio Display is thought to have a 7K resolution, a notable bump from the 6K offered by the Pro Display XDR. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing in his Power On newsletter, reports that work on the display has been completed for some time.

I also wouldn't rule out Apple previewing its next-generation external display. I'm told Apple actually completed work on it months ago, and the device was due to launch soon after last year's MacBook Pro. Apple's last in-house monitor came in 2019 alongside the Intel Mac Pro. A monitor would also explain the "peek" spelling.

It isn't immediately clear to anyone just where this new Studio Display would sit in the lineup, however. A jump to a higher resolution might suggest an even pricier option than the Pro Display XDR — something that is sure to be a disappointment for those who would prefer a display that's more affordable.

It's possible that the display Gurman is talking about isn't the same as the one that was reported last week, of course. As ever, time will tell.

Apple's March 8 event is already expected to see the arrival of a new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air while the iPhone SE will also get a 5G refresh. There is a possibility that the current iPad Air will see some love, also. Whether Apple will show off a whole new display as well, remains to be seen.