What you need to know
- Argylle reportedly has a new star, with Ariana DeBose joining the cast.
- DeBose will join the likes of Bryan Cranston and Henry Cavill on the project.
- Argylle follows the world's greatest spy by the same name and is based on an upcoming book by the same name.
Ariana DeBose, star of Apple TV+ show Schimgadoon, is reportedly joining another Apple project — this time the start-studded movie Argylle.
According to a Deadline report, DeBose will join a cast list that takes some believing with the likes of Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dua Lipa all already involved.
Argylle is an upcoming movie that's reportedly already filming in Europe, with the plot also part of an upcoming book by the same name.
The film—setting up a new franchise for Vaughn—follows the world's greatest spy, Argylle, as he is caught up in a globetrotting adventure, which takes him from America to London and beyond. It's based on Elly Conway's upcoming spy novel of the same name, which is set for publication via Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House, next year.
DeBose already has a presence on Apple TV+ thanks to her role in musical comedy Schmigadoon and she picked up a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.
If you want to enjoy Argylle in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. You probably have plenty of time to do that, though — if this movie is still picking up talent it's fair to say it will be a while before it's ready to stream.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
One of the biggest selling points of the new iPhone 13 Pro is the camera
The iPhone 13 Pro brings a new ProMotion display, faster 5G connectivity, A15 Bionic, and so much more. But what about that impressive new camera system? Here are our first impressions.
iPhone 13 still ships with earphones in France because of this law
As was the case with iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 in France ships inside a larger box containing Apple's Lightning earbuds because of laws regarding electromagnetic radiation exposure for children.
Apple TV+ shares teaser for Kevin Durant basketball show 'Swagger'
A new show, based on the experiences of Kevin Durant, will debut on Apple TV+ next month — and now we have a teaser trailer.
Wallet + iPhone 13 Pro case = these awesome folio cases
Save space in your bag or pockets by leaving your wallet at home. Stow your most important cards and cash in one of these iPhone folio cases.