Ariana DeBose, star of Apple TV+ show Schimgadoon, is reportedly joining another Apple project — this time the start-studded movie Argylle.

According to a Deadline report, DeBose will join a cast list that takes some believing with the likes of Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dua Lipa all already involved.

Argylle is an upcoming movie that's reportedly already filming in Europe, with the plot also part of an upcoming book by the same name.

The film—setting up a new franchise for Vaughn—follows the world's greatest spy, Argylle, as he is caught up in a globetrotting adventure, which takes him from America to London and beyond. It's based on Elly Conway's upcoming spy novel of the same name, which is set for publication via Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House, next year.

DeBose already has a presence on Apple TV+ thanks to her role in musical comedy Schmigadoon and she picked up a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

If you want to enjoy Argylle in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. You probably have time to do that, though — if this movie is still picking up talent it's fair to say it will be a while before it's ready to stream.