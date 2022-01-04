What you need to know
- A new report suggests Apple could be expanding into audiobook services.
- Apple already sells audiobooks, but not as a subscription.
- Apple already has similar services like Apple Music, Appel Arcade, and Apple TV+.
A new report has set tongues wagging that Apple could be set to announce a new audiobook subscription service, although that report doesn't go into any detail.
As part of a wider piece discussing the way Apple's media services have grown, The Economist includes an almost throwaway line that suggests that a future audiobook service is in the works. Apple already sells audiobooks of course, but this would presumably be some sort of subscription service similar to that offered by Audible.
Here's what the report has to say:
In the past couple of years Apple has made smaller media bets including Arcade, a subscription gaming package, News+, a publishing bundle, and Fitness+, which offers video aerobics classes. There is talk of an audiobooks service later this year.
The lack of any information does make this difficult to read too much into, although a subscription service could marry well with existing offerings like Apple Music and Apple TV+. If Apple is looking for the next service to expand into, audiobooks could well be an avenue worth exploring.
Amazon's Audible is the big player in the space right now, charging up to $15 for one new book each month. If Apple could roll such a thing into Apple One the subscription bundle would be even better value than it is already.
Review: Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook is built for the digital age
Handwrite anything in this reusable notebook. Then scan and upload your notes to the cloud service of your choice in seconds.
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian TV channels to appease watchdog
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian state TV channels from March in a move that will be mandated for all streamers that have more than 100,000 daily users. The move comes after Roskomnadzor, the country's media watchdog, classified Netflix as an "audiovisual service" last week.
Apple gives engineers T-shirts to celebrate the success of M1
Apple is celebrating the success of its M1 chips, found in its Mac lineup as well as the iPad Pro, by sending T-shirts to engineers that worked on the Apple silicon transition.
Get peace of mind with these great HomeKit smoke and CO detectors
So you've automated your lighting, your blinds, your thermostat, your dog's feeding schedule, etc. What's left? Well, why not add some smarts to your smoke detector with these HomeKit-enabled options?