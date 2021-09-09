What you need to know
- The second season of See has become Apple TV+'s most-watched returning drama series two weeks into season two.
- Season two premiered on August 27.
- Viewership is said to have been up 30% on the same period from season one.
Apple TV+ has a winner in the second season of See, with a new report claiming that it has become the most-watched returning drama show. Season two premiered on August 27, with a new report saying that 30% more people have watched the show in the last two weeks than the same period after season one arrived in 2019.
According to sources speaking with Deadline, See is only likely to be in top spot for a limited time — The Morning Show returns to our screens for its much anticipated second season on September 17.
In its sophomore season, See, which also stars Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard, has become Apple TV+'s most watched returning drama series in the first two weeks after release, sources said. As usual, hard streaming ratings data is not made available, but See's Season 2 viewership over the first two weeks is said to be up nearly 30% over the same period of Season 1 in the U.S.
The second season sees the arrival of Dave Bautista, adding another star to a show that already included Alfre Woodard and Jason Momoa — a fact that surely isn't harming its chances of attracting viewers.
Have you been watching along? How do you like season two after what many felt was a disappointing first outing? Let me know in the comments!
