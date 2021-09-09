Apple TV+ has a winner in the second season of See, with a new report claiming that it has become the most-watched returning drama show. Season two premiered on August 27, with a new report saying that 30% more people have watched the show in the last two weeks than the same period after season one arrived in 2019.

According to sources speaking with Deadline, See is only likely to be in top spot for a limited time — The Morning Show returns to our screens for its much anticipated second season on September 17.