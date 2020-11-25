Relax, meditate, or fall asleep with the help of the unique Kokoon headphones, now discounted for Black Friday. I reviewed Kokoon headphones and found them to be quite helpful for getting into the mind space for sleep. Kokoon combines premium audio, comfortable design, and intelligent sensors for a personalized relaxation experience. The headphones connect to the Kokoon app which was created by mental health experts with sleep exercises using CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy).

The over-ear Kokoon headphones use active noise-canceling technology and a comfortable seal to help promote relaxation in conjunction with the Kokoon app. The app contains a number of sleep "lessons" that use CBT concepts that help you learn how to relax into sleep. The headphones monitor your movement and use adaptive audio to fade out your music or audio and introduce masking white noise to help you sleep. The ventilated ear cups are made from soft silicone to mold comfortably to your head.

When you put on the Kokoon headphones for sleep, you choose an audio experience within the app, such as guided meditation. As you relax into sleep, the headphones sense that and automatically adjust to make sure you aren't disturbed. The headphones use EEG brainwave sensors and motion sensors. Kokoon utilizes your sensor data to learn what works best for you and customizes your experience. Over time, the app learns what helps you sleep and will make personalized recommendations for improvement.

You can also use the Kokoon headphones as regular headphones to listen to your favorite music, audiobooks, or podcasts. With active noise-canceling and a custom fit for passive noise isolation, they will block out unwanted sounds and allow you to focus.

In addition to this Kokoon Black Friday deal, we have rounded up all the best Apple Black Friday Deals, as well as other Black Friday Deals. We will keep updating you as we learn about new deals.