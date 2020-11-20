If you want to upgrade your home's security, Ring has launched a huge Black Friday sale starting today that will run through Monday, November 30. The sale will take up to 46% off of some of the most popular products that Ring has to offer to make your home or apartment safer.

In order to get into the holiday spirit, Ring also just launched festive chimes and interchangeable faceplates for its video doorbells. They work with the Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which got a solid review for its high-quality video and wide-angle view.