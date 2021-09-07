What you need to know
- On The Rocks is set to get a Blu-ray release next month.
- The movie will be the first Apple Original Film to get a physical release.
The popular Apple TV+ movie On The Rocks is set to be the first Apple Original Film to get a physical release when it goes on sale on Blu-ray on October 26, according to a new report.
As noted by Sigmund Judge, the movie is now available for pre-order.
On The Rocks stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray and is from filmmaker Sofia Coppola.
A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.
The physical release will come almost exactly a year after the movie landed on Apple TV+ — it premiered on October 23, 2020. This isn't the first time Apple TV+ content has appeared on a disc, though. The excellent Defending Jacob show is already up for grabs.
If you want to enjoy On The Rocks in style, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
