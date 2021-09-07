The popular Apple TV+ movie On The Rocks is set to be the first Apple Original Film to get a physical release when it goes on sale on Blu-ray on October 26, according to a new report.

As noted by Sigmund Judge, the movie is now available for pre-order.

Now confirmed for Oct 26th and available for pre-order. A24 releases normally include a customary digital copy with Vudu and Google Play redemption options. I would be shocked if that were the case this time. — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) September 6, 2021

On The Rocks stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray and is from filmmaker Sofia Coppola.