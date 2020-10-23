'On the Rocks' starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, now on Apple TV+

On the Rocks starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones is the latest movie to land on Apple TV+

The new movie debuts today alongside a new Bruce Springsteen documentary which was actually released yesterday, a day early on the platform.

On the Rocks is a comedy about a woman who tails her husband with her father after he starts acting suspiciously. From Apple:

A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots. Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she's happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.

The film was created by Apple Original Films in partnership with A24. You can watch the full trailer below. The film previously debuted in theaters on October 2 and got a good initial response: