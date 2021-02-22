Ron Moore, the creator of the Apple TV+ series "For All Mankind," recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview about his career, the new series, and what it has been like to work with Apple.

When asked about the decade-long jump between season one and season two of "For All Mankind," Moore said that he always wanted to approach the series as a generational story.

From the beginning, I was attracted to doing it as a generational story. To see the space program expand and become real, it had to take place over decades. I thought it was interesting to follow a group of characters, watch some of them grow up, watch others grow old and die and do it as a generational story. There was a miniseries that I loved when I was a kid in the 1980s that was called Centennial, which was based on a book and followed the story of a mythical town in Colorado, from Indian times all the way up until the late 20th Century. I loved that story as a kid. It was the same thing, you saw characters grow old, you saw their children, their grandchildren. I wanted to replicate that for the show.

When asked what it was like working with Apple, the creator said that, despite working with many familiar faces, there were definitely growing pains as the company was just getting into the entertainment business.