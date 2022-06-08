Ipad Pro HeroSource: Apple

  • Previously it has been reported that Apple is working on larger iPad models.
  • A new rumor claims a 14-inch iPad Pro with M2 Apple silicon is in the works.
  • A leaker claims that the M2 upgrade is also coming to the 11 and 12.9-inch models.

A Twitter leaker who accurately revealed one of iPadOS 16's biggest upgrades says Apple is working on a new 14-inch iPad Pro that will feature the M2 Apple silicon chip.

Majin Bu took to Twitter stating:

According to my resource, Apple is developing a new 14.1-inch iPad M2 with 512GB and 16GB of base memory. The new M2 line is expected to include a new 11-inch model with no major changes, a new 12.9 model with reduced bezels and this new 14.1 iPad

The report claims Apple is working on a new 14-inch M2 iPad Pro with 512GB of base storage and 16GB of RAM. It also says Apple will replace the current M1 iPad Pro (2021) with a new M2 version for its existing 11-inch and 12.9-inch form factors, with thinner bezels also coming to the latter.

Back in March Majin Bu accurately revealed an upcoming iPad feature known internally as Apple Mixer, that was unveiled by Apple at WWDC 2022 this week as part of iPadOS 16, Stage Manager.

Last year, Mark Gurman said that Apple had engineers and designers "exploring larger iPads that could hit stores a couple of years down the road at the earliest".

As for a release date, Majin Bu claims these devices will likely be presented by Apple in either October or November. Whilst adding that we should take the rumors with a grain of salt, Bu notes his own belief that the reports are accurate because of Apple's new developments. The idea of a larger iPad is not that outlandish, and the upgrade from M1 to M2 for Pro iPads seems like an inevitability at this point.

Apple unveiled the M2 chip this week, along with a shiny new M2 MacBook Air and an upgrade to the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. Apple's current best iPad is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but this rumor now indicates the Pro range could be supplanted by the upgraded Apple silicon later this year.

