What you need to know
- A new report claims that Apple is working on a redesigned Apple TV.
- It states the new TV will have sharp edges and a plexiglass top.
- It will reportedly be flatter and thinner than the current design and match the aesthetic of the Siri remote.
A new report claims that Apple is working on a new Apple TV with a completely new design.
According to iDrop News:
This new box will match up with the new Siri Remote, with sharp edges like the iPhone 13, iPad Pro, and iMac. The box will feature a plexiglass top and be flatter and thinner than the current clunky box.
As noted, the report says the new Apple TV will look more like the iPhone 13, M1 iPad Pro (2021), and M1 iMac with sharper edges. It will also reportedly feature the plexiglass top rumored for the Mac mini, as previously shared by Jon Prosser.
iDrop news does not have a prior track record of leaking information from within Apple, but we have heard previous reports that Apple is working on a more powerful 'A14X-like' Apple TV. In the same report iDrop also stated that Apple is working on a hybrid handheld gaming console to rival the Nintendo Switch, from that report:
New information has been released by iDrop News, which does not have a track record of leaking inside information from Apple. They state that a previously rumored A14 Apple TV "is actually the upcoming gaming console that will rival Nintendo Switch:
New info that I have sourced is saying Apple is working on "their take of a premium hybrid gaming console" and that "games rivaling Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey" are almost ready to go.
iDrop further states the new device will be a "hybrid" like the Switch, so will work at home and on the go, it will also reportedly outperform "anything that Microsoft or Sony offers in 2021" thanks to Apple silicon. It is also reportedly not going to be a pro device but targeted at a "more fun demographic". Finally, it is reported it will benefit from Apple's rumored AR/VR headset.
