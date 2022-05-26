What you need to know
- The NFL reportedly has a new streaming package in the works.
- NFL Plus would be a $5/month service that streams games available in local markets.
- It could become part of a rumored deal with either Apple or Amazon to broadcast NFL games.
A new report claims the NFL is planning to announce a new NFL Plus streaming package that may be folded into a rumored deal with Apple.
SBJ reports:
The NFL will proceed with the creation of its own streaming service, NFL Plus, SBJ's Ben Fischer reports from the NFL owners meetings in Atlanta. A launch is expected in July.
Live games on mobile phones and tablets will be the content centerpiece of NFL Plus, which will sell for about $5 monthly, though a source cautioned the pricing structure may change. It will likely include other content as well; possibilities include radio, podcasts and miscellaneous team-created content.
Ben Fischer reports the games will be limited to what fans could otherwise see in their local markets but adds that such a deal may become part of a rumored deal with a company like Apple or Amazon, as talks continue of selling of a further stake in NFL Media to one of the streaming giants:
NFL Plus comes to the front as talks continue over possibly selling an equity stake in NFL Media properties, with Apple and Amazon the front runners. If one of those deals comes to fruition, NFL Plus could be folded into that package. Along with that flexibility, going it alone on this streaming product will give the NFL new data on its users, sources said.
A report in April claimed that the NFL Sunday Ticket gig was "Apple's to lose" and may already have been signed. Apple already offers live sports through its Friday Night Baseball deal with MLB on Apple TV+, however, the broadcasts have been met with mixed reactions, with fans largely scorning Apple's unseasoned announcers. Regardless it shows Apple's desire to have at least some live sports on its burgeoning streaming platform, and the NFL would seem like a natural next step.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
