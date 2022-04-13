What you need to know
- A Russian class-action lawsuit has been filed against Netflix, according to reports.
- More than 20 Russians believe that Netflix broke a public contract when it pulled out of the country.
- Netflix removed its service from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
A group of Russian Netflix subscribers has reportedly filed a class-action lawsuit over the company's decision to remove its service from the country. Netflix made the move in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month.
With Netflix no longer available in the country, Variety and Russian media outlet RIA say that 20 people have filed suit already with around a hundred more waiting in the wings.
Netflix was already on a collision course with Russia after it refused to carry state TV channels as required by local law. Now, plaintiffs say that Netflix entered into a public contract with its users by offering service — a contract that it has now broken.
The plaintiffs are being represented by Moscow-based lawfirm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov and Partners. According to RIA, the firm's case is that Netflix "entered into a public contract with subscribers that does not provide for the possibility of unilateral refusal to fulfil obligations." They therefore claim that Netflix's suspension of service violates users' rights and constitutes a violation of the Russian Federation's civil code as well as consumer rights laws.
The plaintiffs want 60 million rubles (around $730,000) in compensation as well as a fine for the streaming company. Whether any of this will actually happen remains to be seen, but that isn't going to stop a number of Russian Netflix fans from trying it.
Netflix is far from the only company to have pulled out of Russia recently. PayPal has also suspended service while Apple has ceased all sales in the country.
Review: PopSockets PopGrip Jumpstart is a battery pack phone grip
Ever wish you could attach a battery pack on your PopSocket PopGrip? Now you can, thanks to the PopSockets PopGrip Jumpstart! It's all about convenience.
CNN+ finds streaming is hard, has fewer than 10,000 daily users
If anyone wanted to know just how hard it is to launch a streaming service, they need look no further than CNN+. The news-based streaming service reportedly has fewer than 10,000 daily users two weeks after it launched.
Snapchat's Dynamic Stories bring RSS-based news feeds to the masses
Snapchat has announced that it is bringing news stories to its app via publishers' existing RSS feeds. The news will appear as Dynamic Stories, the video and photo-based social network says, with big publishers already signed on across the United States, United Kingdom, France, and India.
Don't go broke keeping up with the hot new Apple Watch band colors
Love Apple's seasonal color offerings but don't want to break the bank? Here's some great alternatives that are very similar but won't cost you an arm and a leg for everything you want!