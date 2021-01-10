Russo Brothers share the first clip of 'Cherry' starring Tom Holland

The clip shows Tom Holland's experience in signing up for the United States Army and the officer who recruits him. It's a simple scene but sets up the tone of the film very well.

The Russo Brothers have shared the first clip we've seen of Cherry, the upcoming Apple TV+ drama starring Tom Holland. The directorial team shared the clip to Twitter saying simply "we'd like to introduce you to Cherry..."

Back in November, we got our first look at the film in the form of images and an interview with the Russo Brothers and Vanity Fair. The film follows the story of Holland who, after returning with PTSD from the Iraq War, resorts to robbing banks to fund his drug habit.

"This is a movie that's supposed to define the experience of having PTSD, the experience of being addicted to opioids. And the mission of the film is to generate empathy, not to generate disdain, not to indict. It was critical that you empathize with his struggle and his journey because a lot of people are going through this, and they're having a very human experience. I think empathy is in incredibly short supply right now in the world. And it's a tragedy."

The film also stars Cherry will come to theaters on February 26, 2021, and then premiere globally on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021.